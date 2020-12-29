Home
Jordan Cove Pipeline faces more backlash

COOS CO., Ore.– We have another update to the ongoing battle over the controversial Jordan Cove Project and accompanying pipeline.

The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals, or LUBA, says an Oregon non-profit is keeping the project from advancing.

The Jordan Cove Project and accompanying LNG pipeline is facing a block from LUBA and the Oregon Shores Conservation coalition, a non-profit against the project.

At the end of 2019, the project received approval from Coos County.

That decision is now being repealed after the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition exposed what LUBA found to be several flaws with the county’s approval of the project.

The company will now need to reapply for permission to continue.

If approved, the pipeline would be the first of its kind on the west coast.

