Body of missing South Carolina girl found in landfill

SUMTER, S.C. – The remains of a 5-year-old South Carolina girl who had been missing since August have been found in a landfill.
Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark announced that DNA testing confirmed that the remains found were those of Nevaeh Adams. The test results came back last Friday.
Family members of Nevaeh were on hand for the news conference, at times wiping tears from their eyes.
The little girl was the subject of a five-week massive search of a landfill where her body was believed to be. That search involved about 400 people from 40 different agencies who combed through four million pounds of material to find the remains.
Those workers who took part in the search signed their names to the back of a large poster with Nevaeh’s picture on it.
Daunte Johnson is charged with murder in the deaths of both Nevaeh and her mother Sharee Bradley.