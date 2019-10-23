Stockings for Soldiers needs donations

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — If you’re wanting to give back to local soldiers who are deployed this holiday season the Josephine County 4-H Association needs your help.
For the 10th year, 4-H members are sewing, stuffing and packing stockings for soldiers for Christmas.
This year they need a record amount of 750 to ensure no local soldier is without one. They’re in need of donations such as personal care items like disposable razors and shampoo, as well as snacks like Oreos and hot chocolate.
“It’s very heartwarming to see the community come together and it’s a very worthwhile project and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Jonie Anderson of the OSU Extension.
They’ll also take monetary donations to help cover shipping costs. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at the OSU Extension office on Ringuette Street in Grants Pass or contact 541-476-6613.