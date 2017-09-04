Body of teen found in Lake Siskiyou

Siskiyou County, Calif. – A teenager who was last seen swimming in Lake Siskiyou was found dead by a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office dive team.
The sheriff’s office first received a call reporting a missing swimmer around 1:51 a.m. on September 2.
The anonymous caller indicated the juvenile was last seen in Lake Siskiyou near the beach two hours earlier before the call.
Police searched the area, but they were unable to locate the swimmer. They tried calling the teen’s father and other associates, but they didn’t report any recent contact.
At around 1:47 that afternoon, a dive team located the body of the teen submerged in about 50 feet of water near the designated swimming area.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. More information will be released within the next few days.
There is no evidence of foul play.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said in part, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim, his family, friends, and associates in the aftermath of this tragedy. “
Anyone with information is asked to call SCSO at 530-841-2900.