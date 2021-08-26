Bomb squad called after Jackson County pursuit

Early Thursday morning, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a vehicle speeding on Highway 62 in White City. The vehicle failed to pull over and a led officers on a dangerous chase before the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
The suspect’s location was monitored until police deployed spike strips near Interstate 5 in Talent. The spikes slowed the vehicle, but it continued on to Exit 19 in Ashland where it finally crashed, igniting a small grass fire.
Two suspects fled on foot after the crash. One of them was tracked with a K9 unit and detained, but the other suspect got away.
After the grass fire was put out, a backpack with suspicious items was found at the scene of the crash. Out of an abundance of caution, an OSP bomb squad was called. However, it was determined the items didn’t pose any danger.
The sheriff’s office said more information will be released as it becomes available.