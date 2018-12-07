Border arrests up

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol arrests on the Mexican border jumped 78% from a year ago, according to newly released numbers from Customs and Border Protection.
These are the highest number of arrests since the Donald Trump presidency.
Families and children traveling alone account for the largest portion of the arrests for the third straight month.
This is a trend that started several years ago but has accelerated since last summer.
The Border Patrol made more than 25,000 arrests of people who came as families.
And more than 5,200 arrests of unaccompanied children.
Many of the people arrested are from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.
The vast majority of them cross the border and turn themselves in, seeking asylum or other protection.