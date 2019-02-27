Border wall prototypes demolished

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KNSD/NBC) – Work is underway to tear down President Trump’s southern border wall prototypes.
Crews are demolishing the eight mock-ups in Otay Mesa, California.
The samples were created in October 2017 and President Trump viewed the designs in person the following march.
A report released by the Border Patrol suggested those prototypes could be breached.
The Department of Homeland Security said no single prototype was selected for a border wall, but aspects of several samples would be incorporated into future fencing or border barriers.
Last week, border patrol officials said the samples would be removed to make way for replacement secondary fencing.