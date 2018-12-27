Boston Marathon bomber wants death sentence overturned

BOSTON, Mass. – Attorneys for one of the Boston Marathon bombers say his death sentence should be tossed out.
The attorneys of Dzkhokhar Tsarnaev said his death sentence should be tossed because the judge refused to move the case out of Boston, where the bombs exploded.
His attorneys argue that since the case was not moved, it made it impossible for Tsarnaev to get a fair trial.
In a 500-page brief filed Thursday, they claim the number of people in Boston impacted by the bombings and extensive media coverage justified a relocation of the trial.
Tsarnaev, who is now 25, was sentenced to death for setting off two bombs at the Boston Marathon finish line in April 2013, killing three spectators.
Dzkhokar’s brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who also perpetrated the bombings, was killed by police in Watertown days after the bombings.