Boy Scouts to undergo name change

(CNN) – The Boy Scouts are changing their name.
Beginning in February of 2019, programs for older scouts will be called “Scouts BSA.”
The Boy Scouts of America said the change is part of the expansion that will welcome girls into the organization.
They’ll also be adopting the slogan “scout me in.”
Only the program for teens aged eleven to 17, currently called “Boy Scouts,” is affected by the change.
The program for children aged five through ten—called the “Cub Scouts”—will keep its name.
The organization will keep the name “Boy Scouts of America,” as well.