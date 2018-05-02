Reading your genetic screening results

(WHO) – You’ve probably seen kits in the store or online that will screen your risk for developing certain diseases.
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first at-home genetic test for breast cancer genes, but genetic counselors warn it has limitations.
Reading magazines has become a popular past time for Joyce Ellens.
“It’s a little downtime for me and it’s a way for me to just kind of calm.”
She has spent plenty of time in doctors’ offices over the last few years after being diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in October 2015.
