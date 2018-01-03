Boy visits Central Point in quest to honor veterans

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Northern California boy spent the afternoon honoring veterans at the Central Point Cemetery.
12-year-old Preston C. Sharp is on a mission to honor veterans in each state by cleaning and adorning headstones with flags and flowers.
After putting out a call for help on Facebook, about a dozen people, including Medford Fire and Rescue, showed up to meet Preston and offer a hand.
“I can’t believe that people are helping me,” Preston said. “It makes me feel really good and happy that people can come out and honor veterans with me.”
Preston said he was first inspired to visit veteran cemeteries in 2015 while visiting his grandfather’s grave in Redding. He noticed the lack of flags or flowers placed on neighboring graves and decided to do something about it.
Years later, Preston has placed more than 17,500 flags and flowers at cemeteries across Northern California.
This is Preston’s fifth state he’s visited. He plans to head to Idaho next.
You can help Preston by visiting his GoFundMe page.