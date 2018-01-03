12% raise in the works for Medford’s city manager

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s city manager may be getting a new raise soon.
The city council will look at Brian Sjothun’s contract at a meeting on Thursday.
A new proposal would give him a 12% raise, bringing his base salary to $170,000.
Under the new contract, Sjothun would also get a $500 monthly vehicle allowance.
The raise increase could bring Sjothun’s salary up to par with salaries of other city managers such as Bend City Manager Eric King. Bend has a population of about 10,000 more citizens than Medford.