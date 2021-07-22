Boy who nearly drowned in the Applegate River recovering

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – We have an update today on the 4-year-old boy who nearly drowned Sunday at Cantrall Buckley Park in the Applegate.
It happened around 6:15 Sunday night on the south side of the Cantrall Buckley Bridge in the Applegate River.
We’re told a parent briefly turned their back and the 4-year-old was taken downstream by the current.
Police said the boy was eventually pulled from the water five to ten minutes after going missing, downstream at a big circle of rocks.
On Thursday, his loved ones said Josecito is awake and off anesthesia, but still in critical condition at a Portland hospital.
A GoFundMe* has been set up for the boy who was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that affects the spinal cord.
