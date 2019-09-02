British P.M. says Brexit coming without delay

LONDON, England (NBC) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday there are “no circumstances” under which he would accept a delay to Brexit.
Britain’s departure from the European Union is scheduled for October 31st.
In remarks from the prime minister’s Ten Downing Street residence, Johnson also said he doesn’t want new parliamentary elections and he urged Parliament not to undercut Britain’s negotiating position on Brexit with the European Union.
The prime minister made his brief televised address with protesters chanting loudly in the distance.
He Spoke on the eve of a potential revolt in Parliament over his willingness to leave the E.U. even without a Brexit deal in place.
“Five weeks ago I spoke to you from these steps and said that this government was not going to hang around and that we would not wait until Brexit day October the 31st to deliver on the priorities of the British people,” Johnson said. “And as we come to that Brexit deadline, I am encouraged by the progress we are making. In the last few weeks, the Chances of a deal have been rising I believe for three reasons. They can see that we want a deal. they can see that we have a clear vision for our future relationship with the E.U., something that has not always perhaps been the case and they can see that we are utterly determined to strengthen our position by getting ready to come out regardless.”
Protesters gathered at Downing Street as Johnson summoned his senior ministers to his office. they chanted and held up signs under the watchful eye of police.
Lawmakers plan to try to seize parliamentary time on Wednesday to pass legislation that would force Johnson to ask for an extension to Britain’s exit from the European Union.