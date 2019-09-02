Infant death still under investigation in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – The death of an infant remains under investigation in Siskiyou County.
Investigators said on the evening of August 14, a woman and her companion were staying at a rural Siskiyou County campsite with the woman’s 7-month-old baby and a 2-year-old child.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the adults put the baby and the 2-year-old in a vehicle for the night while the pair opted to sleep in a nearby tent.
The next morning, the mother said she found the baby unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The sheriff’s office said the mother and her companion were visiting the area from out-of-state. They were released pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.
Deputies said physical abuse is not apparent in this case. However, the 2-year-old was taken into protective custody.
On August 16, an autopsy was conducted. The results were inconclusive as investigators waited for a toxicology report. As of September 2, SCSO said they were will waiting for toxicology results.
According to the sheriff’s office, criminal charges may be filed against the child’s mother and her companion. Those charges could be for child neglect, child endangerment, or even involuntary manslaughter.