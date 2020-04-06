British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized for COVID-19

LONDON, U.K. (NBC) – Just days after Britain’s prime minister helped cheer on his nation’s healthcare workers, he’ll now see their work up close after being hospitalized 10-days after testing positive for coronavirus.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation. Alas, I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature.”
Monday morning, Johnson was undergoing a series of tests said to be a precautionary measure but he will stay for as long as is needed.
His pregnant girlfriend is in bed with symptoms too. “Being pregnant with COVID-19 is obviously worrying,” she tweeted.
President Trump offered his best wishes: “I want to express our nation’s well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own, personal fight with the virus. All Americans are praying for him; he’s a friend of mine and a great gentleman.”
It was an unnerving announcement for Britain just hours after hope from the queen. She said, “Together we are tackling this disease and I want to re-assure you that if we remain united and resolute then we will overcome it.”
The queen herself is getting some good news in recent weeks: her son Prince Charles is recovering from coronavirus.