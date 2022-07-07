British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigning

LONDON, England (NBC) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stepping down after three years in office.

Johnson made his announcement in front of his official residence, 10 Downing Street, Thursday morning.

The resignation comes after a series of high-profile cabinet resignations and multiple calls for Johnson to step down, including from some members of his own Conservative Party.

Johnson says the timetable for a new election will be announced next week, and he will continue to serve until the new leader is in place.