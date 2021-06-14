Home
Britt Fest concerts announced

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – One of the state’s biggest seasonal performing arts festivals is returning this summer after being shut down last year due to COVID-19.

Early this month, the Britt Music and Arts Festival said they fully expected to hold a 2021 season of concerts. Now, Britt this year’s first official concert announcement.

The following 2021 Britt Presents concerts were announced on June 14:

  • Tuesday, August 3: Gladys Knight
  • Wednesday, August 4: Keb’ Mo’ and Band
  • Thursday, August 12: Trampled by Turtles
  • Tuesday, August 17: ZZ Top
  • Tuesday, August 24: Fitz & The Tantrums
  • Saturday, August 28: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
  • Sunday, August 29: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution + Special Guests
  • Wednesday, September 1: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Britt members can submit ticket orders on June 14. General public sales begin on June 28.

Britt Orchestra announcements will be made on June 25 and a second Britt Presents announcement will be made on July 14.

For more information and updates, visit http://www.brittfest.org

