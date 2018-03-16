Broken ski lift sends people flying

GUDAURI RESORT, Country of Georgia – Yuri Leontyev, 32, from Belarus, was riding the ski lift at the Gudauri resort in Georgia when something quite unexpected happened.
He told CNN: “The ski-lift stopped and started going in reverse. We had to jump from it, because at the bottom [of the ride] it was total trash and no chance to stay safe.”
Leontyev, who is vacationing in Georgia with two friends, added: “We jumped, moved to a safe area and made a short video.”
Georgia’s Mountain Resorts Development Company, which is state-owned, sent the following statement to CNN:
“According to initial information Sadzele ski lift in Gudauri stopped working, chairs crashed into each other with riders suspended in the air, causing health injury of medium gravity. As a result, according to preliminary data, 10 people were injured.
Skiing patrol immediately arrived at the place of accident. Three ambulance crew work at the place. The injured were taken to the resort’s ambulatory. Depending on the need their hospitalization will be ensured by reanimobile.
Mountain Resorts Development Company subordinated to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia has already contacted a rope manufacturing company “Doppelmyer” in order to react immediately and send experts to determine the cause.
The Government, Mountain Resorts Development Company subordinated to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, will fully compensate health and treatment service costs. The Ministry of Internal affairs of Georgia started investigation of the fact.”