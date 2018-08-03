Brookings-Harbor student exhibit displayed in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – An exhibit created by students from Brookings-Harbor High School is on display in Portland.
60 students from a handful of history classes put the exhibit together.
It provides a local perspective on World War II, including photos from Brookings veterans which have never been published before now.
Just how did this exhibit make it all the way to Portland? OHS Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk happened to see an article in the Curry Coastal Pilot about it and decided to invite the students to host the exhibit at the OHS museum.
Tymchuk said, “I was tremendously impressed with the research, scholarship, and creativity of the students, and wanted to give others the opportunity to see this exhibit on one of the most eventful and impactful times in history.”
The Remembrance of World War II exhibit was featured at OHS from July 26 through August 3.