Brookings woman charged with sex crimes

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A woman was arrested in Curry County for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a minor.
According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Brookings resident Erinn Marie Clay was taken into custody on the morning of May 11, 2018.
The arrest was made after what the sheriff’s office called an “extensive investigation involving allegations that Clay had engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor.”
The investigation determined Clay met her 14-year-old victim through common acquaintances, the sheriff’s office said.
Clay was lodged in the Curry County Jail as police work to determine if she has any other potential victims. She is charged with rape, sodomy, sex abuse and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call CCSO’s non-emergency line at 541-247-3243.