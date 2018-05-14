Update: Cave Junction Arson suspect arrested

Update (04/14/2018 12:20 p.m.) – Police have arrested a woman for allegedly setting eleven fires in a Cave Junction neighborhood.
According to Oregon State Police, 25-year-old Evelyn Maxine Barrera was found by an OSP trooper on May 11, the day after the fires were started.
She was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail, charged with eleven counts of arson, eleven counts of reckless burning, three counts of recklessly endangering another, burglary and criminal mischief.
Original story: CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – At least ix fires were reportedly started by a person carrying a flare through a Cave Junction neighborhood.
According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, firefighters responded to a grass fire in the area of North Boundary Lane and Lister Street at about 10:00 p.m. on May 10.
People in the neighborhood said a female was seen walking through the area setting trash piles on fire with a road flare.
IVFD put out six separate grass fires from Lister Street north through Ollis Road and West Maple.
A few of the fires were set near the property line of Evergreen Elementary School.
IVFD said the arson activity is being investigated by Oregon State Police. They provided no further details about the incident.