Building collapses after Gaza airstrike

Fighter jets dropped two bombs on the building, which housed businesses in addition to offices for Hamas’ al-Aqsa satellite channel.
It’s located on the busiest shopping street of Gaza, in the Roman Neighborhood.
Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes again Wednesday as the most severe outbreak of violence since a 2014 war took on many hallmarks of that devastating 50-day conflict.
The death toll in Gaza rose to 48 Palestinians, including 14 children and three women.
More than 300 people have been wounded, including 86 children and 39 women.
Six Israelis, including a soldier, three women and a child, were killed, and dozens of people were wounded.