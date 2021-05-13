Seasonal alcohol ban renewed for popular Illinois River area

SELMA, Ore.- A seasonal alcohol ban for a popular part of the Illinois River is being renewed later this month.
On May 24th, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest will begin a temporary ban on alcohol possession on the recreation segment of the river. 2016 marked the first year the ban was put in place. Due to the successes since 2016, the RRSNF continues to renew the ban annually.
The ban this year will continue through September 30th.
As in previous years, the area included in the temporary alcohol ban extends from the Forest boundary on the Illinois River Road to an area near the McCaleb Ranch, and also includes the area surrounding Cedar Camp. The ban is effective approximately ¼ mile on either side of the Illinois River Road in those areas.
Violation of the alcohol ban is punishable by law, with the penalty for violation up to 6 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.