Seasonal alcohol ban renewed for popular Illinois River area

SELMA, Ore.- A seasonal alcohol ban for a popular part of the Illinois River is being renewed later this month.

On May 24th, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest will begin a temporary ban on alcohol possession on the recreation segment of the river. 2016 marked the first year the ban was put in place.  Due to the successes since 2016, the RRSNF continues to renew the ban annually.

The ban this year will continue through September 30th.

As in previous years, the area included in the temporary alcohol ban extends from the Forest boundary on the Illinois River Road to an area near the McCaleb Ranch, and also includes the area surrounding Cedar Camp. The ban is effective approximately ¼ mile on either side of the Illinois River Road in those areas.

Violation of the alcohol ban is punishable by law, with the penalty for violation up to 6 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

