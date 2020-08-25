Home
Buildings burn amid Kenosha protests over Jacob Blake shooting

KENOSHA, Wisc. (NBC) – Buildings continue to burn and smolder in Kenosha, Wisconsin after another night of demonstrations over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Smoke still hung in the air Tuesday morning as fire crews remained, working to douse the flames and put out hot spots.

Multiple buildings were on fire late Monday night in the second of protests sparked by the Sunday shooting.

Blake was shot in the back several times by officers. He remains hospitalized.

A few people returned to the scene Tuesday morning, facing off with officers and each other against the backdrop of smoldering rubble in the street and rising smoke from the tops of buildings.

Fire officials say they are assessing the damage and investigating the fires.

