Bus slides into minivan on Medford road

MEDFORD, Ore. – A passenger bus crashed along a slippery Medford street Thursday morning along with several other vehicles.
According to the Rogue Valley Transportation District, a number of vehicles had already been involved in accidents due to slick road conditions in the area of Spring Street and Sunrise Avenue.
Just before 9:00 a.m., an RVTD bus was trying to navigate through the wrecked cars but the bus lost traction as well, sending it into a minivan which then hit another parked vehicle.
There were passengers on the bus but nobody was injured.
An RVTD spokesperson apologized for the situation and said they’re looking into possibly stopping routes or chaining up busses if they have to.