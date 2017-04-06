Butte Creek Mill continues rebuild effort

Medford, Ore. — The historic Butte Creek Mill is hoping to get some much-needed help from a national timber framing guild.
Eagle Point mayor Bob Russell and his wife own the Butte Creek Mill which was claimed by a fire on Christmas morning of 2015
He was invited to speak to the Medford Collector’s Club Wednesday about collecting and the state of the historic mill.
On Tuesday, the president of the Timber Framer’s Guild will tour the mill.
“We’re going to talk about them coming out to raise the mill with timbers the old fashioned way in the summer of 2018,” said Russell
The Butte Creek Mill is continuing to raise money to rebuild with just under a quarter of a million dollars raised.
A golf tournament is planned for September.
You can make a donation to help rebuild the mill here: http://buttecreekmill.com/products/donation/