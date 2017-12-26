Home
Cab company offers free return rides to riders under the influence

Cab company offers free return rides to riders under the influence

Local News Regional Top Stories Video , , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore.- A local cab company wants to keep the roads safe by offering people who’ve had too much to drink free return rides to their car the next day.

“They call my company for a ride home and we’ll give them a free ride the following day,” Tony Cox, owner with Southern Oregon All Star Taxi said.

Cox has been in business for almost a year and has seen his fair share of riders under the influence.

“I want to keep as many people off the roads as possible that have had too much to drink,”

Since his designated driver program launched, four people have taken him up on his services.

“They were very grateful for the service,” he said. One of them said they would of definitely driven home because that’s what they’ve done before.”

Tony says driving under the influence should never be an option. He’s been personally affected by drunk drivers in the past.

“I’ve had a friend that was killed by a drunk driver and i had another friend that was actually a drunk driver that hit somebody so it hits close to home,” he said.

He says he’ll offer free rides within a 10 mile radius of Medford and Central Point.

“If it’s 10, 12, 14 miles I’ll still give them a free ride. The big thing is they were taken off the road, they weren’t a danger to somebody else, and it was able to benefit the community as a whole,” he said. “It’s just a little bit of gas and a little bit of time as far as I’m concerned to bring them back to their car but if I can save a life that’s what matter the most.”

To find more information about Southern Oregon All Star Taxi click here.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics