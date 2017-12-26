Cab company offers free return rides to riders under the influence

“They call my company for a ride home and we’ll give them a free ride the following day,” Tony Cox, owner with Southern Oregon All Star Taxi said.
Cox has been in business for almost a year and has seen his fair share of riders under the influence.
“I want to keep as many people off the roads as possible that have had too much to drink,”
Since his designated driver program launched, four people have taken him up on his services.
“They were very grateful for the service,” he said. One of them said they would of definitely driven home because that’s what they’ve done before.”
Tony says driving under the influence should never be an option. He’s been personally affected by drunk drivers in the past.
“I’ve had a friend that was killed by a drunk driver and i had another friend that was actually a drunk driver that hit somebody so it hits close to home,” he said.
He says he’ll offer free rides within a 10 mile radius of Medford and Central Point.
“If it’s 10, 12, 14 miles I’ll still give them a free ride. The big thing is they were taken off the road, they weren’t a danger to somebody else, and it was able to benefit the community as a whole,” he said. “It’s just a little bit of gas and a little bit of time as far as I’m concerned to bring them back to their car but if I can save a life that’s what matter the most.”
To find more information about Southern Oregon All Star Taxi click here.