Caitlyn Jenner plans to run for California governor

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Caitlyn Jenner has officially launched her bid to run for governor of California.
The former Olympian, reality TV star, and transgender activist has filed the initial paperwork in Los Angeles.
This comes as a recall election of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom moves forward.
Jenner, who is a longtime Republican, posted a statement on Twitter, saying she is “a proven winner,” and that she will campaign on “solutions.”
Jenner plans to make a formal announcement in the coming weeks.