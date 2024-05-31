Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn for Wildland Investigator course

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit will be helping some college students learn about wildland fire investigating this week.

Starting Tuesday, firefighters along with College of the Siskiyous (COS) will be conducting controlled burns to help with the school’s Wildland Investigator course.

Daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. fire crews will conduct burns on small plots of vegetation at the COS campus as well as Shasta Valley Wildlife Area in Montague.

The COS course aims to teach students the knowledge and skills for the Wildland Fire Investigator.

According to Cal Fire, “a fire investigation goes beyond finding the cause and origin of fires; it’s a powerful tool for prevention, safety, and justice.”

The live fire project will wrap up on Thursday.

