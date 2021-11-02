California airman among 3 arrested in woman’s murder

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (CNN) – Residents of a Northern California neighborhood are stunned by an alleged murder that took place in a home over the weekend.

Prosecutors are charging three people in the bizarre case of a woman who went home with an airman she just met and was never seen alive again.

Family is mourning the death of 19-year old Leilani Beauchamp. Her mother shared recent photos, including a high school graduation and a trip to Disneyland.

Bits of crime tape remain outside the Fairfield home where police say Beauchamp was murdered sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning before her body was moved to Monterey County.

Fairfield police arrested 21-year-old Jessica Quintanilla for murder and 27-year-old Marco Quintanilla for accessory to murder.

20-year-old Airman Juan Parra-Peralta is also facing an accessory to murder charge. He lives in the home where police say Beauchamp was killed.

Parra-Peralta was part of an Air Force diversity video recorded in 2020.

Arrest records show he was arrested on base where he works in a distribution center loading cargo.

Veronica de la Torre lives near Airman Parra-Peralta and runs the neighborhood watch there. She said, “My thoughts go to this young girl, and I’m trying to figure out, did I hear anything? How could I have not have heard anything?”

She is outraged at his alleged role in this murder case. She explained, “Being an airman, when this happened he should have been the first one to call the police. You know, maybe it was out of being afraid, but that still doesn’t make it right.”

Fairfield police say Beauchamp had just met Airman Parra-Peralta at a Sacramento Halloween party Friday night. She left that party with Parra-Peralta and another active-duty airman and ended up in the airman’s Fairfield home. Police say she never left the home alive.

Police arrested Marco Quintanilla for a parole violation on a previous conviction for attempted murder.

Authorities do not yet have a motive in the case.