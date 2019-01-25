California campers trapped for two weeks

CASTAIC, Calif. (KNBC) – A couple and their two dogs were rescued in southern California after being trapped in snow for two weeks.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was alerted about campers who had become trapped on a mountain.
A helicopter crew was sent out to their location where they found a man, a woman and two dogs.
The couple’s vehicle became stuck between a downed tree on one side of their truck and a couple of feet of snow on the other side.
They hiked the mountain and found an area to call 911 after running out of supplies.
Authorities say the couple was tired, dehydrated and hungry, but suffered no injuries.
One deputy detailed the heroic rescue. “It took a little while to locate them, even though we knew their exact longitude and latitude,” said Deputy Charles Miranda with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. “But once we located them, I was hoisted down, my partner was hoisted down. Made contact with them. We determined that they weren’t necessarily injured. There were no injuries other than they were tired, hungry and dehydrated.”