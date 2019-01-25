Burglary suspects arrested in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two men were arrested in connection with several burglaries in Josephine County.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on Thursday, Darian J. Rodriguez and Justin A. Denny broke into the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office impound lot and took something from inside a vehicle.
At about 11:15 a.m. that same day, the pair burglarized a residence on Northeast 11th Street in Grants Pass. They fled the scene when they were interrupted by someone who lived at the home.
According to police, Rodriguez and Denny were spotted at about 4:15 p.m. in a vehicle that was spray painted black in order to disguise it.
Officers found the vehicle parked at the Grants Pass Red Robin restaurant. While Rodriguez stayed with the car, Denny tried to run. He was eventually taken into custody without incident.
Police believe the pair committed burglaries in Grants Pass and the Merlin area. Numerous stolen items were recovered during the investigation.
Rodriguez and Denny were booked into the Josephine County Jail on numerous charges, including burglary, theft and criminal trespass.