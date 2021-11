LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC) – California fast-food workers who say they’re fed up with working conditions walked off the job Tuesday.

Thousands of workers across the state are taking part in the one-day protest.

Organizers are calling for safer workplaces along with better wages and hours, and they want lawmakers to pass Assembly Bill 257, dubbed the “Fast Act.”

It would hold fast-food corporations accountable if franchise owners fail to meet industry standards.