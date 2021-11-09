Cleanup underway after Monday’s wind storm

Newsroom Staff
Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 9, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 9, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. – Cleanup efforts are underway after strong winds Monday night left some residences with property damage.

The owner of Advanced Tree Service & Landscaping, Will Danielson, said he received around 15 calls as a result of last night’s weather.

Although not the strongest wind storm he’s dealt with, Danielson said his team has been busy cleaning up fallen trees and the damage left behind.

“It was pretty crazy last night, all the way up to 1 to 2 o’clock,” he said. “Raywood Ash like this one behind me, are shallow-rooted. So when you have any kind of wind at all, they seem to topple over pretty easily”

The National Weather Service reported 48 mile-per-hour wind gusts in Medford but higher wind gusts in other parts of the region. 

