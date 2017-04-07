California group searches for Bigfoot in Ohio

Girard, Ohio (WKBN/CNN) – Could Bigfoot be hiding in Ohio? “Searching for Big Foot Incorporated” believes so.
They drove to Ohio from California as part of their one million dollar bounty competition for the creature.
The group is here because of a picture taken by Xavier King.
King was driving home to Youngstown when he said he saw Bigfoot–twice.
The second time, he got out and took a picture.
King said, “I had seen something, I don’t know what it was, I had seen something that’s All i know, but I got out and took a picture.”
He took the photo to his friend, Angela Britt, who’s a firm believer in Bigfoot.
She went online and contacted Searching for Bigfoot. “He said, ‘Send me the pictures. I’m going to send them to my lab and send you back the results.’ And he did–with the diagram with the head, the legs, the arms, and everything.”
Since the photo is part of the competition, we’re not allowed to show it.
T.J. Biscardi, the director of operations for Searching for Bigfoot, said he gets more sightings here in Ohio during this time of year because the creatures are migrating north. “We know they use rivers and creeks as by-ways and freeways. Food, vegetation that they could eat. All of this was in those pictures.”
The group travels the country for nine months out of the year and gathers evidence based on sightings.
T.J. says based on their research, the creatures mainly travel and feed at night.
If they see it, he says, they’ll tranquilize it.
So they’re going to be camping out here the entire weekend to wait and see if they can catch the big guy.
Biscardi said, “We’ll get capture one of these creatures and bring it back and prove to the world that they exist.”