Person of interest named in Wolf Creek shooting

Wolf Creek, Ore.- Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has released a name and description of a person if interest in a shooting in Wolf Creek Thursday evening.
Investigators say Jacy Kevin McManus, 35, is wanted in connection with the shooting of a man on Lower Wolf Creek Road. McManus is considered armed and dangerous.
He’s described as 5’11”, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say he has tattoos on his knuckles and legs and is known to spend time in the Glendale, Wolf Creek and Roseburg areas.
McManus was last seen along the I-5 corridor, wearing black pants and a black hoodie.
Again, McManus is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.
