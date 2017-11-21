California gun store owners jailed on weapons charges

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – California officials arrested two business owners after an investigation showed they had assault weapons at their gun shop. One expert says it is likely they didn’t realize they were breaking the law.
On November 16th, law enforcement officers working for the California Department of Justice arrested Dylan and Stephanie Todd. They allege the couple had illegal assault weapons at their sporting goods store in Arroyo Grande called “The Outdoorsman.”
The Arroyo Grande Police Department have directed all questions to the DOJ.
Bill Plummer with the San Luis Obispo Sportsmen Association said, “Somebody was ignorant about the firearm they had.” Plummer also runs the public shooting range between Morro Bay and Cuesta College.
He says California’s definition of an assault rifle is much more specific than in most states. “I’m not surprised that it happened because when you get an assault weapon law like the one we have, you have to get down with your magnifying glass sometimes and look at your firearm and decide if it does or does not fit the bill.”
The definition of what an assault rifle can be differs depending on where you are buying one. Plummer said, “There are multiple definitions of the word ‘assault rifle.’”
Plummer Dylan and Stephanie Todd have only owned the store for about six months.
The store the couple owns is currently closed.