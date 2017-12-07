California wildfires force 200,000 to flee

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC News) – Strike teams battled wildfires across Southern California for the fourth straight day Thursday.
At least four major fires are growing from Los Angeles through Ventura County.
High winds pushed the flames into neighborhoods, leaving behind only rubble and ash.
The flames have raced through more than 100,000 acres, taking with them hundreds of homes, cars, power lines and anything else in their path.
More than 200,000 families have been evacuated.
