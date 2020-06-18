Californians now required to wear face coverings while in public

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Cloth face coverings are now required in public spaces throughout the State of California.
“Over the last four months, we have learned a lot about COVID-19 transmission, most notably that people who are infected but are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic play an important part in community spread,” the California Department of Public Health said. “The use of face coverings by everyone can limit the release of infected droplets when talking, coughing, and/or sneezing, as well as reinforce physical distancing.”
As of June 18, people in California must wear face coverings in the below situations:
- Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space
- Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank
- Waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle
- Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when:
- Interacting in-person with any member of the public
- Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time
- Working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others
- Working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities
- In any room or enclosed area where other peoples (except for members of the person’s own household or residence) are present when unable to physically distance
- Driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi, or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly recommended.
- While outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible.
Children two years and under, along with persons who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, are exempt from the mandate. For more exemptions and to read the full guidance, visit: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/COVID-19/Guidance-for-Face-Coverings_06-18-2020.pdf