Call for reopening America grows

(NBC) – As more of the country lifts restrictions, the calls for states to re-open are growing louder.
From Nevada to Maine, California to Maryland, the lack of social distancing by protesters is concerning health experts.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said, “Sadly, we had far more people die yesterday in Maryland than we had protesters.”
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said, “It’s devastatingly worrisome to me personally because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives,”
In California, some businesses are defying orders and opening their doors anyway.
It comes as eight more states are easing restrictions starting Monday, including Florida.
But in Clearwater, Florida, where hundreds of spring breakers forced beaches to close, some residents are worried about reopening too quickly.
Warmer weather across the country is now putting social distancing rules to the test.
In New York City, a thousand police officers patrolled busy parks. In neighboring New Jersey, golf courses and state parks reopened, seemingly just in time…
With the stay at home order lifted in Georgia, social distancing was hard to spot at this park in Atlanta. There’s a similar concern in Texas, where beaches reopened Friday.
An emergency field hospital in New York’s Central Park is set to start winding down Monday. It will stop taking new patients but the city’s stay at home order is very much still in effect.