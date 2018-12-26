Camp Fire survivors celebrate Christmas in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. (KNVN/NBC) – Residents of the small northern California town that was destroyed in last month’s Camp Fire found a way to celebrate Christmas despite the tragedy.
Paradise is on the road to recovery. And some people who live there set aside their cleanup efforts on Christmas day to get out and enjoy the holiday season.
Dozens of families headed out to the town recreation center to twirl around on the ice.
Kids and adults laced up their skates and showed off their best moves on at the ice skating rink, or just slipped and had a good laugh.
One resident commented, “It’s a yearly tradition to come out and skate, so I figured what better way to do it than to come out and have a little sense of normalcy?”
Another person said, “To be here, to open up this rink, and to keep it going, it’s awesome to see the smiling faces and people seem… they’re just happy.”