Officer shot, killed in northern California

NEWMAN, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a California police officer during a traffic stop. It happened Wednesday morning in Newman, east of San Jose.
Authorities say they received a radio call of “shots fired”. When they arrived they found 33-year old officer Ronil Singh shot.
He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
Singh was a native of Fiji and has been with the Newman Police Department since 2011.
Authorities released surveillance images of a suspect and a gray Dodge Ram truck they believe may be connected to the shooting.