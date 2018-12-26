Home
Officer shot, killed in northern California

Surveillance image of suspect. (KCRA/SCSO)

NEWMAN, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a California police officer during a traffic stop. It happened Wednesday morning in Newman, east of San Jose.

Authorities say they received a radio call of “shots fired”. When they arrived they found 33-year old officer Ronil Singh shot.

He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Singh was a native of Fiji and has been with the Newman Police Department since 2011.

Authorities released surveillance images of a suspect and a gray Dodge Ram truck they believe may be connected to the shooting.

