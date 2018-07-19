Campfire ban issued for Oregon state parks

Salem, Ore. — Campfires and open flames are now banned in Oregon state parks.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department made the announcement Thursday, July 19, 2018. The ban is in response to Governor Kate Brown’s declaration of a fire emergency. It includes campgrounds, day-use areas, and all areas of the Ocean Shore and beaches managed by OPRD.
The fire ban applies to wood, charcoal, and other flame sources that cannot be turned off with a valve. Liquid fuel stoves or cooking devices that can be turned off with a valve are allowed, but cannot be left unattended.
According to OPRD’s deputy director, MG Devereux, the ban is meant to avoid any accidental fires on OPRD property that would further tax limited firefighting resources.
“We understand this is an inconvenience for campers, especially those who might not see the immediate need for local fire restrictions,” MG Devereux says, “We appreciate the public’s patience and their willingness to help protect our natural areas.”
The fire ban is in effect beginning July 19, and is expected to last at least one week. OPRD says it will be evaluated again based on weather, resource conditions and input from Oregon Department of Forestry and other state and local fire officials.
Visitors planning a trip to a state park can always find the latest information on fire restrictions HERE, or by calling the state parks info line at 800-551-6949.
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News weeknights at 5, 6 and 11. Originally from the Bay Area, Kristin earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.
She came to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. In 2017, her investigation on lead pipes in Medford’s water system was named Best News Series by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.
When Kristin is not sharing the news, she’s traveling, hunting down the best burrito, or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder; if you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you the story of how a California girl became a cheesehead.