Canadian teen blames hot wings for 105 mph ticket, police say

MANITOBA, Canada (CNN) – “Hot wings made me do it!” That’s what police in Manitoba, Canada say a 16-year-old driver told them when they clocked him going 170 kilometers-per-hour, or 105 miles-per-hour, in a Chevy Camaro.
Police tweeted about the arrest and quoted the teen saying he ate “too many hot wings and needed a bathroom” ASAP.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Manitoba said that’s still no excuse.
The teen was fined for speeding and driving without a supervising driver.
According to police, he’ll also likely have his license suspended.