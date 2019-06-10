Home
Canadian teen blames hot wings for 105 mph ticket, police say

MANITOBA, Canada (CNN) – “Hot wings made me do it!” That’s what police in Manitoba, Canada say a 16-year-old driver told them when they clocked him going 170 kilometers-per-hour, or 105 miles-per-hour, in a Chevy Camaro.

Police tweeted about the arrest and quoted the teen saying he ate “too many hot wings and needed a bathroom” ASAP.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Manitoba said that’s still no excuse.

The teen was fined for speeding and driving without a supervising driver.

According to police, he’ll also likely have his license suspended.

