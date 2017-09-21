Home
Cancer survivor Ethan Frank to get his own day in Medford

Medford, Ore.- 13 year old Ethan Frank is a brain tumor survivor who designed his own Nike shoe through the Doernbecher Freestyle pPogram this year.

Now, he can add another fun fact to resume- Ethan Frank Day! This Friday will officially be named Ethan Frank Day in Medford.

“I’ll have to check if it’s on a school day or not but if its on a weekend I might ask my parents if I can throw a party for Ethan Frank Day.”

Ethan also told NBC5 news that he wanted to thank everyone at Nike and all of his friends at Hedrick Middle School who helped him stay strong while fighting his brain tumor.

