Car associated with Washington homicide victim found near Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – A vehicle belonging to the victim of a Washington State Homicide was found abandoned near Yreka while police continue to search for a person of interest in the case.
The Island County Sheriff’s Office said on March 3, they recovered the decapitated body of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham on Camano Island. It appeared she had been dead for several days.
Near the body, detectives found a bunker dug into a hillside. It contained a cache of supplies including firearms and ammunition.
ICSO said based on the evidence, it appears Cunningham was the victim of a targeted attack.
On March 7, the sheriff’s office announced they identified 34-year-old Jacob Gonzales as a person of interest in the case. He’s described as a Hispanic man, 5’9” tall, 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. At the time, it was believed he may be driving a green 1990 Mitsubishi Montero with Washington plate AYE2639.
On March 13, the Redding Record Searchlight reported a 1998 Honda Civic owned by Cunningham was found abandoned on Interstate 5 north of Yreka. The car has been impounded for evidence.
Meanwhile, Island County Sheriff Mark Brown said Gonzales may be trying to make it to Las Vegas but he also has ties to Merced.
Police believe Gonzales is armed. If you see Gonzales, do not approach him. Call police immediately.