Car auction to support local animal shelter

MEDFORD, Ore. – This Saturday, you have a chance to donate to a good cause and walk away with a classic sports car.

Star Body Works and 24 Hour Towing are partnering with the Southern Oregon Humane Society to hold an auto auction this weekend.

The stars of the show will be a 2005 Suzuki UT XL7 and a 1992 Porsche 968 coupe.

The proceeds from these two donated cars will go directly to the animal shelter to help provide care for the animals at SoHumane.

Star Body Works owner Mark Lamensdorf said, “This weekend I am looking forward to seeing this break the bank for Southern Oregon Humane Society. And we love what they do for the animals and it’s a non-profit and that’s why we support them.”

Organizers said the auction is limited to the 100 people who register.

The auction is Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit http://www.starbodyworks.com