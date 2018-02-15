Car carrying six teenagers crashes in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Following an afternoon crash involving a car full of students, police are reminding the public about buckling up and provisional licensing restrictions.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on February 15, six teens–all between the ages of 15 and 17-years-old–were in a Toyota Camry during a lunch break Thursday. The driver was 17-years-old.
The vehicle was traveling about 35-40 miles-per-hour when the driver lost control and crashed into an embankment in the 2700 block of Georgia Street in Medford.
Some of the teens fled the scene, but they were brought back by their parents.
According to JCSO, only three of them were wearing seatbelts. One of the unbuckled teens was sitting on the lap of another when the crash occurred. They were all conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.
One of the passengers was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury. Two others had less severe injuries.
Deputies said the 17-year-old female driver was cited for traffic violations including careless driving, endangering a child passenger and a violation of provisional license restrictions.
“This case underscores the importance of buckling up and following the provisional license restrictions,” JCSO wrote. “Oregon law (ORS 807-122) allows licensed drivers under the age of 18 to drive unsupervised, but they must abide by specific rules. For the first six months, a newly licensed driver cannot have any passengers under the age of 20 unless they are immediate family members. During the second six months, drivers are limited to three passengers under the age of 20 unless they are immediate family members. The law also sets other curfew hours and restrictions for young drivers.”