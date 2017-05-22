Car crash takes out power in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore., — A single car crash in Grants Pass left streets without power for hours overnight.
Grants Pass Police say 26-year-old Kristin Schneider was driving under the influence when she crashed into a telephone pole on Seventh Street near Voorhies Way around four p.m.
Officers say the crash took out power and closed the streets until 3 a.m.
Schneider was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
She is currently lodged in the Josephine County Jail.
